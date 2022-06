Pilar Guzmán

Pilar Guzmán is a journalist, editor, and author based in New York. Previously, she served as the editor-in-chief of Condé Nast Traveler for five years. Before that, she was a vice president and editor-in-chief at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia for two years. Under her direction, Martha Stewart Living earned a National Magazine Award in General Excellence in the lifestyle category in 2013. From 2005 to 2009, Pilar worked for Condé Nast as the founding editor-in-chief of Cookie, an award-winning parenting magazine. She has also served as a senior editor at Real Simple, an executive editor of One, and an architecture editor at City magazine. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, I.D., Metropolis, Wallpaper, and Marie Claire. Pilar launched her career in journalism by writing a travel guide to Italy before working as a food critic and lifestyle writer for the New York Daily News. Most recently, she co-founded The Swell, an invitation-only community for professionals over 40.