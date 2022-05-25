Petros Zissimos

Petros Zissimos is a New York City-based travel specialist who is passionate about Greece and the Greek islands. He is the managing director of Hellenic Holidays, a travel company specializing in bespoke vacations to Greece and Turkey. Petros enjoys searching and sharing the latest and most authentic experiences, products, and services with his firm's clientele. For him, the ultimate reward is reading heartfelt testimonials from travelers who are grateful to have experienced the authentic side of Greece.



* Received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Fordham University