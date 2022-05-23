Peter Schlesinger

Peter Schlesinger is a writer, editor, and digital content specialist who is passionate about travel and cross-cultural experiences. Peter began his career as an editorial intern at Travel + Leisure before becoming a research assistant and an associate social media editor. He then honed his branded content skills at Spherical Communications, where he led the digital content operations for more than 10 luxury hotel clients. He is currently the associate director of digital content at Indagare, a membership-based luxury travel company.



* 5+ years of experience working on digital content strategies

* Received a bachelor's degree in history from Carleton College

* Fluent in Spanish and conversational in German