Peter Schlesinger

Advertisement
The World's Most Romantic Cities
Gallery
This past month, Paris Hilton had the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend, actor Chris Zylka, bent down on one knee and popped the question while the two were skiing in Aspen, Colorado. Photos of the proposal show the happy couple kissing atop a snow-capped mountain, with the famous ski resort in the distance. And while not everyone can expect a $2 million ring the next time they’re in Aspen with their lover, they can expect a fair share of romance according to Travel + Leisure readers, who voted the Rocky Mountain town one of the world’s most romantic cities. Related: Five Outrageous Ways to Propose on Vacation Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and, among others, how easily these destinations charm travelers with their romantic atmospheres. In this year’s survey, English-speaking Aspen proved an outlier among winners for romance. Readers showed a clear preference for cities where the locals speak, well, romance languages. Seven of the top 10 cities for romance are Spanish-, French- or Italian-speaking. Other common threads found in the cities who score well for fueling the flames of love? Historic charm, scenic vantage points (a good kiss needs a good backdrop, after all) and plenty of date night options. Consult this list of the world’s most romantic cities, and align those vacation days so you and your Valentine can experience them together.
Before she had even left, Tiffany Dowd was planning her next couples escape to the Brando, an exclusive resort on its own private atoll in the South Pacific. “I kept asking my husband over and over when we could come back,” the global luxury hotel expert told Travel + Leisure. During their stay in a beachfront villa, with its private infinity pool and outdoor soaking tub, Dowd and her husband snorkeled, enjoyed spa treatments, and took part in Polynesian cultural activities (she learned to palm weave; he learned to play the ukulele). “It’s one of the few places in the world I have truly felt away from it all,” she remembered. “You feel like you are in a postcard-perfect setting and it’s just the two of you.” It’s not just the two of you, of course. The Brando has 35 villas catered to by a staff of 200. But good design — and that whole private island aspect — make everything and everyone else drift away. “The Brando feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you must experience again and again,” Dowd added. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. T+L readers echoed Dowd’s affection for the Brando, giving it a perfect score for romance in this year’s World’s Best Awards survey. (A staggering nine other hotels this year received flawless marks on the survey as well, ranked below by number of votes). Regardless of where they are in the world, this year’s crop of romantic hotels all share a commitment to discreet, personalized service, and the opportunity for couples to enjoy intimate moments alone in a gorgeous setting — be it a Tahitian atoll, rural Vermont, or Argentina’s picturesque wine country.
Travel + Leisurereaders agree: Ann Arbor is one of the country’s best cities for singles. In the annual America's Favorite Places survey, readers of all stripes evaluate hundreds of cities and towns across a range of categories, from the friendliness of the locals to the quality of the pizza. Unlike Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, which encourages readers to weigh in on travel experiences across the globe, the America's Favorite Places survey is a way for locals to share what their hometowns do best. Related:The 2017 America's Favorite Places Survey “People in Ann Arbor are more willing to engage in intimate and genuine conversations, whether they know you well or if you’ve just met,” said James Bee. Born, raised, and educated in the Michigan city, Bee touts its open atmosphere as pivotal to fostering relationships. He met a past girlfriend in Chinese class, another friend met her fiancé in a local cafe, and one of his professors met his wife playing in the same co-ed soccer league. “Ann Arbor supports a wide range of interests, so it’s a great place to find the right people, whether that means friends, language partners, or dates.” Which other cities do T+L readers recommend for singletons? One theme across many of the top scoring destinations is, unsurprisingly, an active bar scene — helpful for making friends as well as meeting a potential suitor. Read on for the full list of America’s favorite cities for singles, including the number one city where they're ready to mingle. And be sure to cast your vote in this year's America's Favorite Places survey.
The World’s Best Beach Hotels
Gallery
Weary of the politics and stresses of Ancient Rome, Emperor Tiberius fled to Capri, where he spent his last decade in sumptuous villas enjoying a secluded island life. Two millennia later, most of us can relate to the emperor. We also seek refuge from our daily routine at seaside resorts — if only for a week, rather than 10 years. And while Tiberius had to first build himself a dozen palatial retreats, today’s beachgoers don’t need to do any heavy lifting. Luxurious hotels and resorts dot the world’s coastlines. You’ll even find them on the emperor’s beloved Capri. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. When it came to their favorite hotels on the beach, T+L’s sun-seeking readers showed global ambition in 2016. One of this year’s winners is a 19th-century resort on the shores of New England, where guests spend days playing croquet, shuffleboard, and learning the general art of “summering.” Another is an ultra-modern new build on the southern coast of Australia, where nature lovers can spot kangaroos and penguins. In between, there are resorts that offer endless amounts of wakeboarding, surfing, and lounging. Read on for this year’s World’s Best beach hotels, just in time for summer.
Advertisement
Meggie Dials left Illinois for Indianapolis 13 years ago. “Mostly, people think of Indy as a quiet town in a rural state,” Dials, VP of sales at a local tech company and founder of The Sussy Project, told Travel + Leisure. “But we are so much more.” Dials touted Indianapolis’s long list of perks: major sports teams, a thriving music scene, one of the country’s top children’s museums, and friendly locals. “We have a community of people that love our city, that can get to work without hours of traffic, can afford beautiful homes and can find grassy areas for kids to play at every corner. And, maybe most importantly, we are nice.” T+L readers agree, and think that Indianapolis is one of America’s most underrated cities. In the annual America's Favorite Places survey, readers of all stripes evaluate hundreds of cities and towns across a range of categories, from the friendliness of the locals to the quality of the pizza. Unlike Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, which encourages readers to weigh in on travel experiences across the globe, the America's Favorite Places survey is a way for locals to share what their hometowns do best. Other destinations that readers think deserve a better reputation include a petite Northeast city with a revitalized arts scene, a Southwest town with stellar access to hiking and skiing, and a town in California with restaurants that are well worth their high prices. Did your hometown make the cut? From big cities on the East Coast to small, southern hubs, don’t overlook these U.S. cities. Travel + Leisure’s America’s Favorite Places survey opened on 10/8/2015 and closed on 04/15/2016. It was open to everyone, and ran alongside a sweepstakes. The open-response survey asked respondents to submit their favorite place and rate it in over 65 categories, including affordability, notable restaurants, and public parks. Cities are defined as governed bodies with a population over 100,000.