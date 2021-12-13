Perri Ormont Blumberg is a New York City born-and-based writer, who first became a fresh air fiend at her family's vacation home in the Catskills. She holds a B.A. in psychology from Columbia University and is also a culinary school graduate from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She was previously a senior staff writer at Southern Living and her work has appeared in the New York Post, Men's Journal, Architectural Digest, Robb Report, Rolling Stone, and many others. Her goal is to visit every state in America, and all the better if she can catch a Dave Matthews Band concert in each one (with 200 shows under her belt, she's well on her way). She'll never turn down a bloody mary or yoga class.