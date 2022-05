Paula Froelich

Paula Froelich is an award-winning journalist and media consultant with a wealth of experience at some of the world's biggest publishers. From News Corp to Yahoo Travel, her storytelling spans print, digital, and television. After 10 years as deputy editor for Page Six, Paula was named a senior correspondent for Newsweek before being brought on as editor-in-chief of Yahoo Travel to relaunch the company's travel site. Within four months, the section became one of the largest travel content portals in the world, winning numerous awards while under her leadership. She later turned her popular video series, "A Broad Abroad" (the first female-hosted, travel adventure series) into an award-winning travel and lifestyle site that focuses on cutting-edge adventure stories, with an emphasis on solo female travel. She's currently a senior producer and on-air talent at NewsNation Network.



* 25+ years of journalism experience

* Won a Bronze Lowell Thomas Award for best travel website in 2017 for A Broad Abroad

* Author of two books, including the New York Times best-selling "Mercury in Retrograde"

* Former media consultant for HBO Max; News UK; News Corp; Imagine Documentaries; NOW//With; HSN; American Express; and Sundance TV

* Featured speaker at the White House, the New York Times Travel Summit, the Mashable Media Conference, Advertising Week, PhoCusWright, Pure, TBEX, ATMEX, ATWS, and more

* Received a bachelor's degree in political science from Emory University