Paul Tumpowsky

Paul Tumpowsky is a T+L A-List travel advisor, air travel expert, and the founder of Skylark, a luxury travel company that combines intuitive technology with expert travel agents. He is an expert in arranging discounted business and first-class fares on such major carriers as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Emirates, often saving thousands of dollars while navigating increasingly complex global border regulations. As the CEO of Skylark, he has been recognized for introducing cutting-edge technology, peace of mind, and modern convenience to the traditional, high-touch travel agency model. A serial entrepreneur, he has been a mentor with the White House Business Plan Competition, taught at Columbia University, and is an advisor to several young travel technology startups.



* Member of the Travel + Leisure A-List (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) and Travel Advisory Board (2020, 2021, 2022)

* Condé Nast Traveler Top Travel Specialist (2020, 2021, 2022)

* Featured in Travel Weekly's "Year End Executive View," The New York Times, Bloomberg, Harper's Bazaar, Worth, and more

* Nominated for the Virtuoso Innovation Award