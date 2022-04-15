Paul Brady

Paul is the articles editor at Travel + Leisure. He has been covering the travel industry for more than 15 years, for outlets including Condé Nast Traveler, Skift, and The Huffington Post. Though he's worked at both legacy and start-up media outlets and for both print magazines and digital-only publications, his reporting over the years has focused on how consumers can have better trips and the trends shaping the future of the industry. Outside of work, he's an unrepentant traveler who's fond of flipping through old passports and sailing small craft on the beautiful Hudson River.
Norwegian's Newest Cruise Ship Has a Go-kart Track, Infinity Pools, and an Open-air Food Hall
Video
The Norwegian Viva is the line's newest mega-ship, slated to launch with a huge array of bells and whistles in summer 2023.
I Took a Cruise Around the Mediterranean Over the Holidays — Here's What It's Like to Be on a Ship Right Now
Article
Aboard 'Viking Venus' amid a sudden omicron surge, one travel editor reports on the realities of cruising during the pandemic.
Why This Winter Is the Best Time to Take an All-inclusive Vacation in the Caribbean, According to Hyatt's CEO
Article
This winter, it seems, travelers are deciding their safest bet is a resort where everything happens under one roof.
There's a New Way to Book Private Jets — and It's 'Just Like Expedia'
Video
All the perks of private air travel, none of the broker drama.
This New Luxury River Ship Might Be the Best Way to See Egypt's Nile
Video
A new luxury ship from the world’s top river-cruise line has just upped the ante in Egypt.
The Top 5 Car-rental Companies
Video
The Top 10 International Airports
Video
The Top 10 Domestic Airports
Video
The Top 10 International Airlines
Video
The Top 5 Domestic U.S. Airlines
Video
The Top 10 Small-ship Ocean Cruise Lines
Video
The Top 5 Midsize-ship Ocean Cruise Lines
Video
The Top 10 River Cruise Lines
Video
The Top 10 Large-ship Ocean Cruise Lines
Video
The Top 10 Hotels in Las Vegas
Video
The Top 10 Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Lines
Video
This Chic Hotel Brand Is Betting on America by Opening Two Cool Properties in Cleveland and Detroit
Article
Roost Apartment Hotels is the super-cool brand you haven't heard of yet — but will want to book.
The Newest Ship From Oceania Cruises Has 12 Mouth-watering Restaurants on Board
Video
Four of the restaurants will be brand-new to the line — and designed to impress well-traveled guests.
I Was on a Fully Vaccinated Cruise Ship in Greece — Here's What It Was Like
Article
During a 10-day trip aboard a cruise ship in Greece this summer, there were plenty of COVID tests and lots of hand sanitizing. And that was just fine with me.
Luxury Hotels Are Building Hundreds of New High-end Vacation Homes — and We Got a Look Inside
Article
More hotels are getting into the real estate game, selling private vacation homes that come with all the bells and whistles.
This New Hudson Valley Hotel Is Like Summer Camp for Adults — and I Can't Wait to Go Back
Article
Hutton Brickyards is the perfect place for a summer vacation, with tons of fresh air, private cabins, river views, and an awesome waterfront restaurant.
Inside Saudi Arabia's Plan to Create a New Luxury Travel Destination
Article
In a rarely visited corner of Saudi Arabia, a new destination is rising up around ancient cultural wonders. But will the Kingdom’s ambitious efforts actually convince the world to make the trip?
The American Express Platinum Card Just Got a Total Makeover — and It May Be the Perfect Thing for Your Summer Vacations
Article
The American Express Platinum card is ready for hot vax summer.
These Incredible Luxury Trains in Europe Are Sparking a New Trend in Train Travel
Article
Shiny new trains and exciting itineraries have summer travelers taking a second look at the rails.
I Explored Upstate New York on a Canal Boat - and It Was the Perfect Way to Slow Down
Article
On a narrow-boat journey down New York’s Erie Canal, one writer finds a waterway steeped in history — one that offers a welcome escape from modern-day worries.
