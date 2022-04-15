Paul Brady

Paul is the articles editor at Travel + Leisure. He has been covering the travel industry for more than 15 years, for outlets including Condé Nast Traveler, Skift, and The Huffington Post. Though he's worked at both legacy and start-up media outlets and for both print magazines and digital-only publications, his reporting over the years has focused on how consumers can have better trips and the trends shaping the future of the industry. Outside of work, he's an unrepentant traveler who's fond of flipping through old passports and sailing small craft on the beautiful Hudson River.