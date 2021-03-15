Patricia Doherty

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure. Whether it’s a “break” from work or school, time away from the daily grind is always a good idea. Spring break is not only an opportunity for a getaway, it's a reminder that we've made it through the dreary post-holiday winter months. Here are a few of the best spring break destinations in the United States with ideas to help you start planning.