Patricia Doherty

COVID Grounded This Airline Pilot — so He's Using His Sommelier Skills to Host Virtual Wine Tastings
Article
Captain Ryan Sullivan, a certified sommelier, shares his knowledge and love for wine through virtual tastings as The Flying Somm.
Advertisement
Find your home away from home.
This LA Hotel Was a Safe-haven for Female Solo Travelers in the 1920s — and It Still Carries on That Legacy Today
Video
Hotel Figueroa's past and present revolves around adventurous women.
This Female Distiller Released a Line of Spirits Dedicated to Incredible Women Throughout History
Video
Natalie Dale, winemaker and distiller, leads production of Great Women Spirits for The Family Coppola. We'll drink to that.
These senior-friendly travel companies offer tours and travel experiences as diverse as their clients.