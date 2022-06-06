Patrice Yursik

Patrice Yursik is a Trinidadian-born beauty, hair, food, and culture writer who lives in Chicago. Patrice is the creator of Afrobella.com, one of the internet's most popular Black beauty and natural hair blogs. She was previously a contributing writer for Essence.com, AOL Black Voices, and Vogue Black. Patrice started her career as the calendar editor for the Miami New Times, where she found the hottest events to feature in each week's calendar of events. She is currently a regular contributor to Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Better Homes and Gardens, Tripadvisor, and more.



* 15+ years of experience as a beauty and lifestyle journalist

* Named one of WWD's 50 most influential people in the multicultural beauty market

* Won numerous awards for her blog, Afrobella.com, which was also recognized in Ebony magazine's annual Power 100 list

* Received a bachelor's degree in scriptwriting and creative writing from the University of Miami

* Received a master's degree in creative writing from the University of Miami