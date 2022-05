Patrice J. Williams

Patrice J. Williams is an NYC-based affordable fashion and lifestyle expert. on-air host, and freelance writer. As a style expert, she has appeared on the Today show, Nate Berkus Show, We TV, Essence Live, Amazon Style Code Live, and other programs where she showcases fashionable solutions for everyday women. Also a freelance writer, she regularly contributes how-to-wear pieces, celebrity interviews, and trend roundups to InStyle, More, All You, Essence, and others. Previously, Patrice was an editorial assistant at InStyle and the Savvy Shopper Reporter at WPIX-TV.



* 10+ years of experience as a lifestyle journalist

* Author of the book "Looking Fly on a Dime"

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Temple University