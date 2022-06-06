Pamela McCourt Francescone

Born in Dublin and based in Rome, Pamela McCourt Francescone is an Italy expert and avid traveler who has visited more than 100 countries. She writes in English and Italian for a range of publications, including Travel + Leisure, Luxury Travel Advisor, TTG, Destinations of the World News, Resorts magazine, and ItaliAbsolutely, where she serves as the executive editor.

* 30+ years of experience as a freelance journalist and Italy expert
* Studied in the Netherlands, Switzerland, London, and at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland
This Flat-bottomed Fishing Boat Is the Most Authentic — and Delicious — Way to Explore Venice
Article
Mauro Stoppa wants you to see Venice like never before.
Where Lady Gaga Should Go In Rome to Celebrate Centuries of Powerful Women
Video
One local writer invites Lady Gaga on a very special tour of the Eternal City.
Tbilisi Is Home to Modern Architecture, Historic Bathhouses, and a Charm That’s Distinctly Georgian
Article
A captivating capital that’s creeping onto bucket lists, Tbilisi is worth checking out for its old-world charm, pulsating nightlife, top-class food and superb wines.
