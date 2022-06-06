Pamela McCourt Francescone

Born in Dublin and based in Rome, Pamela McCourt Francescone is an Italy expert and avid traveler who has visited more than 100 countries. She writes in English and Italian for a range of publications, including Travel + Leisure, Luxury Travel Advisor, TTG, Destinations of the World News, Resorts magazine, and ItaliAbsolutely, where she serves as the executive editor.



* 30+ years of experience as a freelance journalist and Italy expert

* Studied in the Netherlands, Switzerland, London, and at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland