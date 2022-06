Scenes from Kansas City, including a green salad with crushed nuts, and a young family walking in the East Crossroads neighborhood

Scenes from Kansas City, including a green salad with crushed nuts, and a young family walking in the East Crossroads neighborhood

How to Eat Your Way Through Kansas City Article

Kansas City, Missouri is often thought of as a barbecue capital, but there's also a rich Mexican, Vietnamese, and West African food culture, among others. Here's where to eat and drink.