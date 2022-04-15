Nora Walsh

Nora Walsh is an award-winning writer who specializes in luxury hotels, Latin America, and the intersection of wellness and adventure travel. Her work appears in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure, Robb Report, Afar, and Condé Nast Traveler, among others. For the better part of a decade, Nora reported firsthand on South American travel while living in Argentina's wine country. In addition to Mendoza, she's lived in Spain and currently calls the powdery sands of Miami Beach home. Having spent nearly a decade working in 5-star hotels from New York to Costa Rica, Nora has a discerning eye for quality. Her travels have taken her to over 50 countries, where she's hiked glaciers in Patagonia, smoked cigars in Cuba, tracked leopards in Botswana, roamed temples in Angkor Wat, and floated in the Dead Sea. She tempers her sense of adventure with a daily meditation and yoga practice and holds teaching credentials for both. Through years of experience, Nora has observed the power of travel to transform not only the individual but the world at large.



* Afar's local expert for Mendoza

* Served as Travel + Leisure's Latin America correspondent, a Forbes lifestyle contributor, and a Yahoo Travel Explorer

* Former director of communications at The Pierre New York, A Taj Hotel, and the acting director of public relations for Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica and Four Seasons Resort Great Exuma

* Certified mindfulness meditation teacher trained by Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach and accredited by UC Berkeley's Greater Good Science Center, as well as a certified yoga instructor

* Won a New Jersey Press Association Editorial Award for her feature story covering immigration in her hometown Manasquan, New Jersey for The Coast Star