Noelle Khalila Nicolls

Don't ask Noelle how drinking purified water from the muddy hoof impression left by a wild elephant enhanced the quality of her life. It just did — that is the power of travel. She quit her job as a newspaper editor to document her wild adventures exploring the 700 islands of The Bahamas. Her work has been featured in National Geographic and Caribbean Beat, but just in case travel writing doesn't pay the bills, she also runs her own marketing consulting company.