Nneya Richards

A born and raised New Yorker, multi-hyphenate Nneya Richards (pronounced en-NYE-ah) is a fashion and travel creative, blogger, and public speaker who started her publishing career as a founding contributor to Teen Vogue at the age of 16. Nneya's blog, 'N A Perfect World is a curated intersection of travel, food, style, and geopolitics, inspired by the millennial global citizen. Living between NYC and Bergamo, Italy, Nneya has been at the forefront of promoting diversity in the travel and fashion spaces, imploring the travel industry to consider how they depict POC travelers. Nneya aims to empower young women to travel, as she believes it is through exploring the world that we will bridge cultural gaps and misunderstandings.



Nneya has appeared on CBS This Morning and has contributed to high-profile publications such as Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Forbes, Vogue Italia, PopSugar, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex's TheTig.com. In addition to this, she has maintained brand ambassadorships with airlines, tourism boards, and hotel groups. Nneya is a twice published author, most recently contributing a short story about a trip to Cuba for the dance and travel anthology "Dance Adventures: True Stories About Dancing Abroad."



* Worked with First Lady Michelle Obama on an Essence magazine cover and fashion design workshop at the White House

* Honored by the National Chamber of Italian Fashion as a digital creative of color to know in 2020

* Honored in a celebration of design at the White House alongside top people in the U.S. fashion industry

* Serves on the boards of fashion non-profits Glam4Good and Through Our Lens, as well as the American Influencer Council, where she is co-chair of the Good Will Committee

* Served on panels at the Women's Travel Fest and Travel Bloggers Summit

* Interviewed designers for Amazon's Style Code Live

* Received a bachelor's degree in women and gender studies from Amherst College