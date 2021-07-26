Nina Ruggiero

In a historic villa in a small coastal town, our Sicilian-American family fell in love with the island all over again — and finally got to relive the simple joys of traveling together.
Inside the Glamorous Italian Hotel Where Sports Stars Celebrate Championships in Private Pool Villas
Italy's Manuel Locatelli just celebrated his Euro Cup victory at Sardinia's Hotel Pitrizza, but he wasn't the first star to choose the ultra-private luxury villas for a special getaway — and he certainly won't be the last. Here's why.
This New Family-friendly Resort Overlooks One of Italy's Most Beautiful Beaches and Marine Reserves
The Baglioni Resort Sardinia offers the hard-to-find combination of serenity for parents and endless fun for kids.
A 'Barbecue Butler' Will Grill for You and Serve Champagne in Your Private Dome at This Funky English Countryside Hotel
Follow your meal with a soak in a hot tub overlooking the rolling green hills outside of Bath.
The bold brand's long-awaited first property outside the U.S. has transformed the Bow Street Magistrates' Court without erasing its thrilling history.
Karen Young of South Tulum's Wild restaurant fills us in on Beach Road's more authentic side and doles out expert tips.