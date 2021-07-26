Nina Ruggiero
My Family Rented an Italian Villa to Reunite During COVID — Here's What It Was Like
Article
In a historic villa in a small coastal town, our Sicilian-American family fell in love with the island all over again — and finally got to relive the simple joys of traveling together.
Inside the Glamorous Italian Hotel Where Sports Stars Celebrate Championships in Private Pool Villas
Video
Italy's Manuel Locatelli just celebrated his Euro Cup victory at Sardinia's Hotel Pitrizza, but he wasn't the first star to choose the ultra-private luxury villas for a special getaway — and he certainly won't be the last. Here's why.
This New Family-friendly Resort Overlooks One of Italy's Most Beautiful Beaches and Marine Reserves
Article
The Baglioni Resort Sardinia offers the hard-to-find combination of serenity for parents and endless fun for kids.
A 'Barbecue Butler' Will Grill for You and Serve Champagne in Your Private Dome at This Funky English Countryside Hotel
Video
Follow your meal with a soak in a hot tub overlooking the rolling green hills outside of Bath.
How NoMad Turned a Legendary Courthouse Into London's Coolest New Hotel
Article
The bold brand's long-awaited first property outside the U.S. has transformed the Bow Street Magistrates' Court without erasing its thrilling history.
Where to Eat, Sleep, and Shop in Tulum's Coolest Neighborhood, According to a Local
Article
Karen Young of South Tulum's Wild restaurant fills us in on Beach Road's more authentic side and doles out expert tips.
Nobu's New London Hotel Has a Gin Garden and the Brand's First-ever Pilates Studio
Video
With a Japanese gin bar, restaurant, and first-of-its-kind wellness center, the new Nobu London Portman Square is the place to find your balance.
The Most Beautiful National Parks, According to an Award-winning Nature Photographer
Article
Chris Burkard shares his tips and tricks for capturing nature's most breathtaking moments on camera.
I Took a Ski Trip to Lake Tahoe During COVID — Here’s What It Was Like
Article
Lift lines, rentals, and après ski look a bit different these days, but the thrill of hitting the slopes is alive and well. Here's how to plan a safe trip before the season ends.
You Can Restaurant-hop on a Candlelit Boat at This Romantic Overwater Resort
Article
You'll never want to dine on land again.
You Can Hike, Cuddle Puppies and Chickens, and Stargaze at This New Mexico Resort
Article
Socially distance with humans, but get up close with adoptable puppies and friendly silkie chickens at Ojo Santa Fe.
Britney Spears, The Weeknd, and More Celebs Love This Miami Beach Hotel — See Inside Its Massive Penthouse Suite
Article
It's easy to see why stars flock to The Setai's glamorous oceanfront suites.
This Celeb-loved Travel Bag Is the Lightest Weekender I've Ever Owned — and It Fits Everything
Article
Katie Holmes is a fan of Rothy's popular weekender bag, which was just released in a gorgeous new color.
This Italian Region Is a Bucket-list Destination for Food, Wine, and Postcard-worthy Ocean Views
Video
This four-day route hits all the highlights, but if you want to take it slow, allow for multiple nights at each stop.  
Anguilla Is COVID-free and Open to Visitors — Here's How to Plan a Visit
Video
T+L readers voted Anguilla the No. 1 island in the Caribbean in the 2020 World's Best Awards — and now you can plan your next visit.
Basic Italian Words and Phrases for Your Trip to Italy
Article
Andiamo! Learn Italian while dreaming about your next trip to Italy.
This Exclusive Napa Valley Estate Is the Perfect Place to Social Distance With Wine, Food, and Farm Animals
Article
Adamvs will also send their biodynamic wines and farm-made treats to those who can't travel right now.
You Can Rent Out This Adorable St. Tropez-themed Hotel in the Middle of Palm Springs
Video
A popular venue for intimate weddings, Dive is an 11-room boutique hotel with indoor and outdoor event spaces.
You Can Rent Out This Entire Luxury Resort in Mexico — Including 6 Swimming Pools and Butler Service
Video
You could turn Rosewood Mayakoba into your own private retreat — but it'll cost you.
You Can Be the First to Stay in This Mexican Resort's Brand New Beachfront Suites or Overwater Villas
Video
The Banyan Tree Mayakoba's $50 million expansion is still underway. Here's a first look at its upcoming beachfront suites.
The Best Hotel in the Caribbean Has Private Clifftop Plunge Pools and a Stunning Secret Beach
Article
Dominica's Secret Bay, an all-villa rain forest resort, offers privacy and panoramic views.
Why Singapore Airlines Was Voted the Best International Airline 25 Years in a Row
Video
Singapore's in-flight service is so top-notch, travelers "hate to get off the plane."
This Small Business Shut Its Doors Due to Coronavirus, but It's Helping Its Community Lighten Up With a Free Joke Hotline (Video)
Video
You're invited to call in for a free "terrible dad joke" each day.
President Trump to Ban Travel From Europe to U.S. Due to Coronavirus (Video)
Video
The travel ban will last 30 days and will not include the U.K., Trump announced.
These Dreamy Overwater Bungalows in Jamaica Have Glass Floors and Huge Hammocks (Video)
Video
With views like this, the only reason to leave your deck is to jump in with a snorkel.
