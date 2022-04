Nina Caplan

Nina Caplan has been writing about the arts, wine, and travel for over 20 years. Her wine and lifestyle columns appear regularly in Club Oenologique, The New Statesman, and The London Times's luxury magazine, Luxx. She is the author of an award-winning travel memoir steeped in wine and history, "The Wandering Vine: Wine, The Romans and Me," which was published by Bloomsbury in 2018. She has followed her interests all over the world, from climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge and searching for Edo (19th-century Tokyo) to eating her way around Montreal and exploring the vineyards of Champagne. She is also a travel and wine consultant and an occasional podcaster. A lifelong Francophile and fluent French speaker, she lives between Burgundy, France, and London and has overflowing wine cellars in both places. She is working on a book about France.



* Guild of Food Writers Drink Writer of the Year 2020

* Fortnum & Mason Drink Writer of the Year 2018 and 2014

* Louis Roederer International Food & Wine Writer of the Year 2016

* "The Wandering Vine" was Fortnum & Mason's Debut Drink Book of the Year 2019 and Louis Roederer Wine Book of the Year 2018

* Author of "The Gourmet London Restaurant Guide"

* Former editor of Metropolitan, the trilingual magazine on Eurostar

* Former features editor of Time Out London