Nilou Motamed

Nilou Motamed has been an authority on food and travel for over 20 years. She is an Emmy-nominated TV personality and one of AdWeek's 30 Most Influential People in Food. Nilou served as editor-in-chief of Food & Wine. Prior to that, she was the first-ever director of inspiration for Conrad Hotels & Resorts, where she elevated guest experiences and concierge programs for 24 luxury properties around the world. She is the former editor-in-chief of Condé Nast's Epicurious and was the longtime features director and senior correspondent for Travel + Leisure. Nilou joined T+L in 2000 as an associate editor and was quickly promoted to food editor and, eventually, features director and senior correspondent. Working at T+L for over a decade, she oversaw the magazine's coverage of restaurants, hotels, shopping, culture, and trends in luxury travel, leading to the magazine being nominated for eight James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards. Nilou has appeared as a judge and featured guest on hit shows including Bravo's Top Chef and Food Network's Chopped for more than a decade. In 2017, she launched Story Collective, a consultancy specializing in brand voice, strategy, and storytelling for the world's top luxury hotels, restaurants, and travel destinations. Born in Iran and raised in Paris and New York, Nilou is fluent in four languages and an accomplished cook. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband.



* Permanent judge on Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

* Hosted several TV series, including the restaurant review show Reservations Required and Travel Channel's Travel Spies, and has appeared on CNN, NBC's Today, CBS This Morning, and many other shows

* Featured speaker at international travel and food conferences and serves as an advisor for several luxury brands

* Received a bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy from Binghamton University

* Studied at the Sorbonne in Paris