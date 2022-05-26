Nili Blanck

Nili Blanck is a writer based in Mexico City covering culture and social justice. Her work has appeared in The Guardian, Foreign Policy Magazine, The Texas Observer, Eater, Travel + Leisure, Smithsonian Magazine, Food & Wine, and T: The New York Times Style Magazine. Previously, she was a legal intern at the Public Defender Agency of Alaska and the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office, and a law clerk at the Los Angeles County Public Defender.



* Received a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School

* Received a bachelor's degree in human rights studies from New York University