Nili Blanck is a writer based in Mexico City covering culture and social justice. Her work has appeared in The Guardian, Foreign Policy Magazine, The Texas Observer, Eater, Travel + Leisure, Smithsonian Magazine, Food & Wine, and T: The New York Times Style Magazine. Previously, she was a legal intern at the Public Defender Agency of Alaska and the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office, and a law clerk at the Los Angeles County Public Defender.

* Received a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School
* Received a bachelor's degree in human rights studies from New York University
How One Lagoon Is Becoming a Hub for Sustainable Tourism in Mexico
Three new boutique hotels are serving as templates for turning the town of Bacalar—and its iconic lake—into Mexico’s most responsible tourism destination.
Visit Mayan Ruins, White-sand Beaches, and Unrestrained Rain Forest In Mexico’s Next Eco-tourism Destination
Cocina Chontal in Comalcalco, in the Mexican state of Tabasco, was recently named one of the World’s Best Restaurants by Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine. It’s worth planning a trip around — here’s what you should explore once you’re there.
