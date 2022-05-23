Nikki Ekstein

Nikki Ekstein has been the travel editor at Bloomberg Pursuits for the past six years. Previously, she was the travel news editor at Travel + Leisure for more than five years. She began her career as a contributor to The Daily, Serious Eats, and Self, where she wrote nutrition stories (trends, packages, and smaller items) for the Smart Eating section.

* 10+ years of experience working as a travel writer and editor
* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Columbia University
The Traveler's Guide to 360-Degree Cameras
Article
Maternity Leave For Airline Status is Now a Real Thing
Article
The catch: it's only in Australia.
Are Travelers Just Whiny? Complaints Rise Despite Major Airline Improvements
Article
Going To Turkey? Consider New Travel Warning... and $33 Luxury Hotel Rooms
Article
The pros and cons will be highly personal, and critical to consider.
You Asked, Airbus Listened: The New, Crowdsourced Airplane Cabin of the (Very Near) Future
Article
Your complaints may have improved the design.
This Potentially Creepy App is Actually Pretty Useful for Avid Travelers
Article
14 Amazing Trips You Can Take With the Average Tax Return
Gallery
With just under one month left before tax day, it’s time to get crackin’—not just on filing your taxes, but figuring out how to spend that precious return. If last year’s trends are an indication, the average U.S. taxpayer will see an average return of $3,000. For some, that’s a down payment on a new car or money that goes straight into savings. But at Travel + Leisure, we like to think of it as an annual travel fund. That’s why we teamed up with the data engineers at Expedia, who scoured their databases for the best package deals bookable this tax season. We asked them to curate two types of trips: five-day vacations under $3,000, and three-day getaways under $1,500, inclusive of round-trip coach flights and overnight stays in three-, four-, or five-star hotels. All are priced for two travelers. Families of four can also buy in. Simply book the $1,500 trips for four travelers instead of two, and you’ll still manage to cover the cost of your trip with the average tax return. (Hotel costs will only double if you book two of the same room category; family-friendly suites will incrementally increase the price in most cases, without entirely doubling it.) Stick to two travelers, and these $1,500 trips will afford you the opportunity to get some quality R&R while also stashing half of your return into savings. The possibilities are vast. Our goal is to help you find the perfect trip no matter where you are, so we pulled itineraries that depart from four major hubs—New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. Consider it our gift to you: full, T+L-approved itineraries that deliver big value, top-notch quality, and prime springtime destinations. (We’ve even got a cherry blossoms trip on the list.) What’s left to think about? Go ahead, pick your perfect vacation and get to booking. These deals won’t last forever, and you’ve worked all year to earn this one.
United is Adding a Seat to Every Row of its Boeing 777 Planes
Article
Naturally, you’ll only be affected if you’re sitting in economy.
Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Travel Planner
Article
Meet “Destinations on Google,” the company’s powerful new vacation finder.
14 Amazing Trips You Can Take With the Average Tax Return
Gallery
United is Adding a Seat to Every Row of its Boeing 777 Planes
Article
Naturally, you’ll only be affected if you’re sitting in economy.
Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Travel Planner
Article
Meet “Destinations on Google,” the company’s powerful new vacation finder.
How to Get Compensated—Generously—For Delayed Flights and Dirty Hotel Rooms
Article
Because you’re entitled to so much more than just a pity party.
New Data Suggests the Best Time to Book Your Flight is 54 Days in Advance
Article
But there’s always more to savvy airfare booking than meets the eye.
Good News: The Days of Horrible In-Flight Wi-Fi Are Almost Over
Article
Why United Airlines is Retraining All of its Pilots
Article
All Your Questions About Flights to Cuba: Answered!
Article
What to Do If You Want to Cancel Your Babymoon Because of Zika Virus
Article
There’s no guarantee you’ll get your money back, but you can try.
Brace Yourselves: This Year Will Be One of the Craziest for Passport Renewals
Article
Some 87 million people need to renew their passports this year, so the whole process could take way longer.
Don't Worry About Getting Zika Virus—Worry About Spreading It
Article
The disease is largely benign, but it’s important to stop its proliferation.
JetBlue's Upgrading its Seats, But Not For a While
Article
Yes, you’re going to lose a little seat pitch. But you’ll gain plenty of other features. Eventually.
Why It's Taken So Long For Airlines to Bounce Back from Winter Storm Jonas
Article
It stopped snowing two days ago, so why are flights still getting cancelled?
How to Avoid Insanely Expensive Airfare Taxes
Article
Depending on where you go, these taxes can constitute up to 50 (!) percent of your total airfare.
A Controversial New Wrinkle To U.S. Visa Policies
Article
It’s not about just about who’s coming into the U.S., but how other countries might respond.
New Fitness Apps That Will Get You to Work Out While Traveling
Article
Work up a sweat wherever you are.
Weekly Travel Deals: 50% Off a Cruise, Plus Deals on Iceland, Costa Rica, and Dubai
Article
Is Travel Insurance Helpful in the Event of Terror Attacks?
Article
Tech Trends That Will Change the Way You Travel in 2016
Article
Last year it was the Apple Watch, the selfie stick, and the hoverboard. What gadgets will redefine the way you think about travel in this year?
