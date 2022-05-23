Nikki Ekstein

Nikki Ekstein has been the travel editor at Bloomberg Pursuits for the past six years. Previously, she was the travel news editor at Travel + Leisure for more than five years. She began her career as a contributor to The Daily, Serious Eats, and Self, where she wrote nutrition stories (trends, packages, and smaller items) for the Smart Eating section.



* 10+ years of experience working as a travel writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Columbia University