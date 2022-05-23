Nikki Ekstein

Advertisement
The catch: it's only in Australia.
The pros and cons will be highly personal, and critical to consider.
Your complaints may have improved the design.
With just under one month left before tax day, it’s time to get crackin’—not just on filing your taxes, but figuring out how to spend that precious return. If last year’s trends are an indication, the average U.S. taxpayer will see an average return of $3,000. For some, that’s a down payment on a new car or money that goes straight into savings. But at Travel + Leisure, we like to think of it as an annual travel fund. That’s why we teamed up with the data engineers at Expedia, who scoured their databases for the best package deals bookable this tax season. We asked them to curate two types of trips: five-day vacations under $3,000, and three-day getaways under $1,500, inclusive of round-trip coach flights and overnight stays in three-, four-, or five-star hotels. All are priced for two travelers. Families of four can also buy in. Simply book the $1,500 trips for four travelers instead of two, and you’ll still manage to cover the cost of your trip with the average tax return. (Hotel costs will only double if you book two of the same room category; family-friendly suites will incrementally increase the price in most cases, without entirely doubling it.) Stick to two travelers, and these $1,500 trips will afford you the opportunity to get some quality R&R while also stashing half of your return into savings. The possibilities are vast. Our goal is to help you find the perfect trip no matter where you are, so we pulled itineraries that depart from four major hubs—New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. Consider it our gift to you: full, T+L-approved itineraries that deliver big value, top-notch quality, and prime springtime destinations. (We’ve even got a cherry blossoms trip on the list.) What’s left to think about? Go ahead, pick your perfect vacation and get to booking. These deals won’t last forever, and you’ve worked all year to earn this one.
Advertisement
Naturally, you’ll only be affected if you’re sitting in economy.
Meet “Destinations on Google,” the company’s powerful new vacation finder.