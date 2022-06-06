Nicole Schnitzler

Nicole Schnitzler is a freelance writer who covers travel, food and drink, lifestyle, and culture. Her work has appeared in USA Today, Fodor's, Robb Report, Travel + Leisure, Hemispheres, and GQ.com, among other publications. When she is not writing or traveling, she can usually be found hitting up bakeries, Beyoncé dance classes, and record shops in her Chicago neighborhood.

* Founder of Doors Open Dishes, a fundraising initiative that partners with chefs to help keep the doors open to group homes and workshops for those with developmental disabilities
* Received her bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Iowa
* Master's student in creative writing at Northwestern University
Hike (or Take a Lexus) Up to Your Luxury Cabin at This Resort in the Great Smoky Mountains
The 5,200-acre property champions serious service in the great outdoors.
