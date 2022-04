Nicola Chilton

Nicola Chilton is a Dubai-based writer who has lived and worked in six countries, leading tours into the Mexican jungle, teaching in a high school in northern Japan, and heading communications for luxury hotels across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Today, she calls the United Arab Emirates her home, spending her time exploring the untold stories of the region, from scrambling over rocks looking for petroglyphs in Saudi Arabia to learning how to ride camels in the Dubai desert to exploring the underwater world in the Red Sea. She writes about all these things and more for a number of major publications in the U.S., Europe, the U.K., Middle East, and Asia.



* 20+ years of experience living and working in Asia and the Middle East

* 14 years of experience working for luxury hotel brands

* Speaks English, Japanese, Spanish, and French

* Featured as a Dubai expert in a Dubai Tourism video series

* Exhibited photography in Sharjah Art Foundation's Vantage Point 9 exhibition in 2021