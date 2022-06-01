Nicholas Fonseca

As editor of Time Out Sydney, it's Nicholas's job to celebrate the best of what the city has to offer. Which isn't hard: its world-class harbour, stunning beaches, temperate climate, dynamic neighborhoods, and laidback lifestyle are what drew him away from New York City years ago. When he's not out sampling the best of the city's cultural, food-and-drink, or nightlife scenes, he's probably swimming laps at the gorgeous Prince Alfred Park Pool, watching drag shows on Oxford Street, or sunbathing with friends (and waiting for the ice-cream boat — yes, an ice-cream boat!) at La Perouse Beach.