Nic Screws is a writer, fashion stylist, and art director with over 15 years of experience in the magazine industry. Her love of fashion was first sparked while working in the editorial department at Men's Health. During her tenure at Rodale, Nic helped launch Best Life, a new men's lifestyle magazine. Soon after, she landed jobs at Lucky and, later, Travel + Leisure, where she held the role of associate fashion editor for more than two years. In 2008, she joined Esquire as fashion market editor, where she worked for over six years before joining Bloomberg Pursuits as the publication's first-ever style director, a position she held from 2014 to 2016. Today, she is a sought-after fashion stylist for clients such as P&G Prestige, Dockers, J. Hilburn, Allen Edmonds, Southern Tide, d.RT, J Brand, and members/teams of the NFL, MLB, and NHL, who regularly engage her as a brand and image consultant. She has styled several professional athletes including Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady, Henrik Lundqvist, Dwyane Wade, Baker Mayfield, Clay Matthews, and Victor Cruz. She currently divides her time between New York City and the Tampa Bay area.



* Style correspondent for NHL.com

* Quoted in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, USA Today, ABC Radio, the NFL Network, and the Daily News, among others

* Former adjunct professor at the University of Florida, where she taught fashion writing and journalism

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida