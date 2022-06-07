Nell McShane Wulfhart

Born in Philadelphia, educated in Dublin, and based in Uruguay, Nell McShane Wulfhart is a seasoned travel journalist and author. She wrote the New York Times column "Carry On" from 2016 to 2019 and is still a frequent contributor to the paper's Travel section. Nell also writes for Travel + Leisure, Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, WSJ. Magazine, and T: The New York Times Style Magazine, among other publications.



* Author of the nonfiction book "The Great Stewardess Rebellion: How Women Launched a Workplace Revolution at 30,000 Feet"

* Author of the Audible Original "Off Menu: The Secret Science of Food and Dining"

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Trinity College Dublin

* Received a master's degree in popular literature from Trinity College Dublin