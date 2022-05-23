Neil Gladstone

Neil Gladstone is a writer and digital content strategist based in New York City. He contributes to The New York Times, GQ, New York Magazine, Thrillist, and Travel + Leisure, while also working with Fortune 500 media companies to plan and execute editorial programs, video series, social media campaigns, and audience development partnerships.



Neil began his career as an editor at the Philadelphia City Paper. He worked there for six years before becoming the managing editor of United Media, where he oversaw the team that edited hundreds of articles per week about politics, food, health, advice, and other topics, syndicated to newspapers across the United States. He's also held roles as the programming director at AOL, director of content and programming at MTV.com, and VP of content at Dailymotion. In addition to being a freelance writer, he is currently the vice chair of digital strategy at ECCO Entertainment Council and the senior editor at Gyrate Media, where he edits and writes articles about technology, science, video games, education, and health.



* 25+ years of experience as a writer and editor

* 3+ years of experience as an arts and culture judge for The Webby Awards

* Co-founded CraftFoxes / The Craftys, a social network for DIY and vintage enthusiasts that enables its users to connect and also sell their wares

* Graduated from Cornell University