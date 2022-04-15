Nausheen Shah

Nausheen Shah is a renowned celebrity stylist, creative consultant, and luxury travel journalist based between LA and NYC. She is known for her discerning eye for detail and artistic approach to creating looks that capture attention and become sources of industry inspiration. Nausheen graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in fashion design and served as collection director for Zac Posen. She then pivoted her career into fashion styling and luxury fashion and travel journalism. After being featured on the cover of the New York Post's real estate section for her interior design expertise, she began using her knowledge of tailoring and fashion history to write articles. Her foray into journalism began with her contributing fashion week show reviews for Marie Claire and articles for the New York Post and Travel + Leisure. Nausheen then went on to launch the first luxury travel section for Bergdorf Goodman's magazine. She continues to take on editorial and styling roles, working with publications such as Vogue, Architectural Digest, Departures, Harper's Bazaar, L'Officiel, and Travel + Leisure. Her well-rounded, fashion experience has also drawn in an international client base including Chanel, Tom Ford, Valentino, Farfetch, Louis Vuitton, and many more.



* 20+ years of experience working in fashion

* Studied fashion design, with a specialization in tailoring, at the Polimoda Institute in Florence, Italy, and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City

* Received a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin