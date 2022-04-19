Nathan Lump

Nathan Lump is an editor and writer with more than 20 years of experience covering travel. He was the fifth editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure (2014 - 2018) and has also served as the editorial director of a variety of luxury and lifestyle publications including Departures and Food & Wine.

* As editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure: Adweek Hottest Travel Magazine, 2015-2018; Webby Awards Best Travel Site, 2016
* Media Industry News Editor of the Year, 2016
Our Editor in Chief Explains Why This Is the No. 1 Hotel in the World
After a stay at this edenic property in Bali, Nathan Lump reflects on what makes a hotel the best of the best.
Why the World Can’t Shut Its Borders
Editor in Chief Nathan Lump on why we must welcome those from outside our borders, and continue to travel to see new parts of the world.
Travel + Leisure’s Editor in Chief Shares His Favorite Destinations of 2016
I’m fortunate to have the chance to travel all over the world, and while I love far-flung and exotic locales, some of my favorite experiences this year were surprisingly close to home. From a few superlative hotel stays in the Northeast and Western United States to a lovely break in Mexico, these experiences proved that travel doesn’t always require a long journey to be memorable — not that I’d ever say no to that! 
Three Days in Portugal's Douro Valley
The country’s northern wine region — one of Europe’s oldest and most beautiful — is coming into its own. Follow our itinerary to see it all in one long weekend.
After Election Day, Why Travel Is More Important Than Ever
Travel + Leisure's Editor in Chief Nathan Lump on how travelers can be ambassadors to the world.
A Note From Our Editor: This Ad Was Controversial. I’m Proud We Ran it in Travel + Leisure.
From Our Editor: After Brussels, Why Travel is More Important Than Ever
Travel + Leisure's editor in chief on why Tuesday's terrorist attacks shouldn't make you stay at home.
In Photos: Editor in Chief Nathan Lump’s Pilgrimage to the Wickanninish Inn
I’m a hotel junkie. In addition to following all the latest openings, I keep a quite long list of established properties that I need to visit sooner or later (preferably sooner). Earlier this year I made a pilgrimage to the Wickanninish Inn on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, which was named the No. 1 resort in Canada in this year’s World’s Best Awards. Years ago, when I used to edit the World’s Best Awards for T+L, I had the Wick—as its fans affectionately call it—photographed for the magazine when it was named the top hotel in the continental U.S. and Canada for the first time. I’d been meaning to visit it for myself ever since, but somehow never got around to it. Earlier this year, I finally made it there, so I thought I’d share some of my photos (and a couple that aren’t) that hopefully give you a taste of how great it is. 
Editor's Note From Nathan Lump
Editor's Note From Nathan Lump
Flight Report: Qantas 0026
Insider Classics: Tropical Hotel Renovations
Scoping out the scene at four beachfront Caribbean resorts that have been given a new lease on life.
Readers' Poll: World's Best Values
Business Trip: Atlanta, Bugs Stopper
