Nathan Lump

I’m a hotel junkie. In addition to following all the latest openings, I keep a quite long list of established properties that I need to visit sooner or later (preferably sooner). Earlier this year I made a pilgrimage to the Wickanninish Inn on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, which was named the No. 1 resort in Canada in this year’s World’s Best Awards. Years ago, when I used to edit the World’s Best Awards for T+L, I had the Wick—as its fans affectionately call it—photographed for the magazine when it was named the top hotel in the continental U.S. and Canada for the first time. I’d been meaning to visit it for myself ever since, but somehow never got around to it. Earlier this year, I finally made it there, so I thought I’d share some of my photos (and a couple that aren’t) that hopefully give you a taste of how great it is.