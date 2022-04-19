After a stay at this edenic property in Bali, Nathan Lump reflects on what makes a hotel the best of the best.
Editor in Chief Nathan Lump on why we must welcome those from outside our borders, and continue to travel to see new parts of the world.
I’m fortunate to have the chance to travel all over the world, and while I love far-flung and exotic locales, some of my favorite experiences this year were surprisingly close to home. From a few superlative hotel stays in the Northeast and Western United States to a lovely break in Mexico, these experiences proved that travel doesn’t always require a long journey to be memorable — not that I’d ever say no to that!
The country’s northern wine region — one of Europe’s oldest and most beautiful — is coming into its own. Follow our itinerary to see it all in one long weekend.
Travel + Leisure's Editor in Chief Nathan Lump on how travelers can be ambassadors to the world.
Travel + Leisure's editor in chief on why Tuesday's terrorist attacks shouldn't make you stay at home.
I’m a hotel junkie. In addition to following all the latest openings, I keep a quite long list of established properties that I need to visit sooner or later (preferably sooner). Earlier this year I made a pilgrimage to the Wickanninish Inn on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, which was named the No. 1 resort in Canada in this year’s World’s Best Awards. Years ago, when I used to edit the World’s Best Awards for T+L, I had the Wick—as its fans affectionately call it—photographed for the magazine when it was named the top hotel in the continental U.S. and Canada for the first time. I’d been meaning to visit it for myself ever since, but somehow never got around to it. Earlier this year, I finally made it there, so I thought I’d share some of my photos (and a couple that aren’t) that hopefully give you a taste of how great it is.