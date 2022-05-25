Nathan Borchelt

A long-time veteran in the travel and outdoor space, Nathan Borchelt has been writing about adventure travel and doing rigorous gear testing and written recommendations for decades, with a particular focus on hiking, biking, skiing, backpacking, diving, and culture. His love of the outdoors and the open road is only matched by the massive collection of outdoor/travel gear he's obsessively collected over the years.



Experience:



Nathan has had the good fortune to write for many of the industry's leading publications, including Outside, Backpacker, The Washington Post, TripSavvy, and Travel + Leisure. He has written regular gear and travel columns for Paste and oversaw the editorial direction of an adventure-travel collection of websites that were later acquired by Orbitz. In pursuit of this passion, he's traveled to dozens of countries, from skiing in Hokkaido and Chile to diving in Australia and the Caribbean to backpacking in South Africa and Peru. When he's not on the road, he spends his time testing gear while trail running in Rock Creek Park, backpacking and hiking in West Virginia, and mountain biking anywhere there might be singletrack.



Education:



Nathan has a Master of Fine Arts in writing from American University.