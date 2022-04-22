Natasha Bazika

Natasha Bazika is a writer and editor who is most comfortable in foreign lands. She loves to travel to obscure places and can always be found trying the best restaurants in town, from degustations to taco trucks. She has contributed to several publications including Architectural Digest, New York Magazine, Travel + Leisure, Wine Enthusiast, CNN Travel, and Robb Report. She's most likely to be found 30,000+ feet in the air, behind a camera, or swimming with sharks.



* 6+ years of writing and editing covering travel, food, and lifestyle for various magazines

* Currently working on a book about Australia's top design homes

* Bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown