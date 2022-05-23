Natalie Preddie

Natalie Preddie has been a freelance travel writer and broadcaster based in Toronto, Ontario for eight years. She is the mother of three little boys, focusing on family and BIPOC travel. Prior to becoming a full-time content creator, Natalie worked in public relations with brands such as Tropicana, Samsung, and EJ Gallo Wines. Natalie lived in London, England for a decade, graduating from Goldsmiths College, University of London. She also backpacked through South East Asia for a year and worked in Nigeria and Spain. Today, Natalie is a regular travel expert on Canadian national TV shows such as CTV's Your Morning, Cityline, Global News, Breakfast Television, and The Morning Show, as well as hosting a monthly travel segment on CHCH Morning Live. She also hosts Travel Tuesdays and Moms in 'Reel' Life on IGTV. As well as her blog, Natalie has bylines in The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Bold Magazine, Dreamscapes magazine, The Washington Post, Ensemble Magazine, CAA Magazine, Travel + Leisure, Post City Magazine, and Divine.ca, and has recently added more exciting travel magazines to her writing roster. She has visited more than 40 countries and looks forward to visiting more with her kids in tow.



* Won the Norfolk Ontario Travel Writing Award in 2016

* Won the Young PR Pro of the Year Award in 2015

* Member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) and their DEI Board

* Co-author of the book "Dance Adventures," in which she wrote about her time as a bi-racial dancer in the UK