Nancy Novogrod

Nancy Novogrod is the former editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure. During her 21 years in this role (1993-2014), she oversaw the launch of Travelandleisure.com, as well as five international editions, winning recognition and awards from the publishing and travel industries. Previously, Nancy served as editor-in-chief of House & Garden magazine, taking over when Anna Wintour moved to Vogue. Earlier in her career, Nancy spent ten years as a book editor at Clarkson Potter, overseeing such style and travel-focused books as "French Style" and "Japanese Style," as well as "High-Tech," and before this, post-college, spent five years in the fiction department of The New Yorker. Inducted into the Hall of Leaders of the U.S. Travel Association in 2019, Nancy currently serves as a luxury travel consultant, organizing small arts and culture-oriented trips to destinations around the world and advising private clients through her company, Culturati Travel Design.