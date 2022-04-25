Nancy Novogrod

Nancy Novogrod is the former editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure. During her 21 years in this role (1993-2014), she oversaw the launch of Travelandleisure.com, as well as five international editions, winning recognition and awards from the publishing and travel industries. Previously, Nancy served as editor-in-chief of House & Garden magazine, taking over when Anna Wintour moved to Vogue. Earlier in her career, Nancy spent ten years as a book editor at Clarkson Potter, overseeing such style and travel-focused books as "French Style" and "Japanese Style," as well as "High-Tech," and before this, post-college, spent five years in the fiction department of The New Yorker. Inducted into the Hall of Leaders of the U.S. Travel Association in 2019, Nancy currently serves as a luxury travel consultant, organizing small arts and culture-oriented trips to destinations around the world and advising private clients through her company, Culturati Travel Design.
Nancy Novogrod, Editor-in-Chief, on Seeing the World Through T+L
Article
Editor's Note | July 2013
Article
Editor's Note | May 2013
Article
Editor's Note | April 2013
Article
Editor's Note | March 2013
Article
Editor's Note | February 2013
Article
Editor's Note | January 2013
Article
Editor's Note | November 2012
Article
Editor's Note | October 2012
Article
Editor's Note | January 2013
Article
Editor's Note | November 2012
Article
Editor's Note | October 2012
Article
Editor's Note | September 2012
Article
Editor's Note | August 2012
Article
Editor's Note | July 2012
Article
Editor's Note | June 2012
Article
Editor's Note | May 2012
Article
Editor's Note | April 2012
Article
Editor's Note | March 2012
Article
Editor's Note | February 2012
Article
Editor's Note | January 2012
Article
Editor's Note | December 2011
Article
Editor's Note | November 2011
Article
Editor's Note | October 2011
Article
Travel + Leisure's Editor-in-Chief Reflects on 9/11
Article
Editor's Note | September 2011
Article
Editor's Note | August 2011
Article
Editor's Note | July 2011
Article
