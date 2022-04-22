Nancy Lova is a travel photographer who also occasionally writes articles based on unique stories about destinations. She has been a confident solo traveler for more than 10 years and has more than three years of experience as a professional photographer. Nancy contributes to Travel + Leisure, both in print and online, with her work covering everything from London's Black-owned restaurants, galleries, and boutiques to her experience being a Black traveler in India. Her work can also be found in CNN,National Geographic, and British Airways' High Life magazine, where she regularly focuses her work on history, architecture, and culture.
* Contributor at Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, CNN,High Life, and more * Author of two self-published books, "Fill Your Soul" and "Shall We Go?"