Monica Mendal

Monica Mendal is a New York City-based writer and editor focusing on fashion, travel, and lifestyle. She contributes regularly to Vogue, Architectural Digest, The New York Times, and more. Previously, Monica was a fashion editor holding posts at Condé Nast publications, such as Vogue, GQ, and Glamour.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* 10+ years of experience covering fashion, design, and trends

* 6+ years of experience covering hospitality, travel, and lifestyle