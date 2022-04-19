Monica Mendal

Every summer, I'm tempted to invest in a sun hat for my warm weather travels, but what always prevents me from indulging in the trend is the burden of packing it. Bulky hats occupy a lot of space in a suitcase and typically lose their shape after being stuffed inside. I've even tried wearing my hat while traveling so that I could avoid the hassle of packing it, which inevitably led to my forgetting it at security. Related: These Chic Espadrilles Are Secretly Water Shoes The solution, I learned after much research, was simple. This wasn't just a me problem. This was a universal frustration that was made clear when I discovered just how many brands make "packable hats" designed specifically for traveling. Whether they fold or roll up or are simply made from flexible materials making them more durable for packing, below are our 8 favorites.
Every time I pack for a beach vacation, I’m so focused on making sure I have enough sunscreen, snacks, and books to read that I always seem to forget that I need something to tote them all to the shore in. The wheels of my carry-on aren’t exactly sand-compatible. Before my next coastal getaway, it’s time to get a beach bag that I’m excited to pack. Lucky for me—and you!—this summer’s selection is just so fun. You really can’t go wrong with a classic straw bag that’s big enough for your towel, some summer reads, and all the other beach day essentials you’ll need for a day spent seaside or poolside. There are some that can easily pair with an off-the-shoulder frock and heels for sunset cocktails. And some that can survive an accidental dip at high tide—we’re big proponents of the beachside nap; crashing waves are nature’s original white sound machine.
If there is one thing every traveler needs, it’s a backpack. Whether you’re toting it through the airport or using it as your day bag in a new city, it’s the ideal companion for a hands-free day. The perfect backpack is comfortable, lightweight, and practical, yet doesn’t compromise style. Mini backpacks are particularly trendy at the moment, because in today’s fast-paced world, carrying around less means the opportunity to do more. Related: The Best Bag Organizers to Keep Your Purse From Becoming a Jumbled Mess There are all kinds of small backpacks that appeal to various style aesthetics — whether you’re looking for a sportier, more functional style you can take from city streets to nature trails or a more classic silhouette that lends itself to casual and dressy outfits. Then, there’s also the fashion backpack that functions as a key ingredient to your travel look. Some backpacks can even be worn multiple ways so you get a bag that’s 2-in-1. No matter your style, we’ve rounded up the best small backpacks to travel with.
There’s a lot to keep track of while traveling — from your ID, passport, boarding pass, and baggage claim ticket, to bus and theater tickets, to different types of currency and credit cards. My routine of reaching into my bag for a rushed and stress-induced game of hide-and-seek is getting tired. A crinkled gum wrapper? No, that’s not what I was looking for, let’s try again. Train ticket to Boston? No, that was from last week. Where is my boarding pass!? Related: More travel accessories If this sounds familiar, then you’ll agree that keeping things organized for a stress-free commute is key. That’s why finding the perfect travel wallet that can consolidate and organize all of your travel essentials can be just as important as picking out the perfect suitcase. From wallets with multiple pockets and written-out labels to ones that can do double-duty as a wristlet or a cross-body bag to be worn throughout your trip, we’ve narrowed down the best travel wallets of 2020 that are both functional and stylish.
A Leather Jacket Is the One Staple You’ll Pack for Every Fall Trip — Here Are the 9 Best Styles for Women
Some are even made with vegan leather!
