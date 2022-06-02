Molly McArdle

Molly McArdle is a writer and editor based in New York City. Her work focuses on culture and place, and all the muddy areas in between (travel and books in particular). A regular contributor to Travel + Leisure, Molly has traveled to nearly 30 countries on 6 continents. Currently working on a to-be-announced book for National Geographic, Molly has previously served as books editor of Brooklyn Magazine, columns editor of How We Get to Next, associate editor of Increment, and assistant book review editor of Library Journal. She has also written for GQ, Esquire, Oxford American, Bookforum, The Believer, and Popular Science, among many others. Longreads named her profile of Saeed Jones to its Best of 2016: Arts & Culture Writing list. Molly's college press published a chapbook of her fiction in 2008, which went on to win the school's top academic prize, the Phi Beta Kappa Award. One short story earned an honorable mention in the Larry Neal Writers' Awards Competition for short fiction, another was a finalist in the Florida Review Editors' Choice Award. She has an MFA in fiction and is working on a novel.

* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor
* 7+ years of experience writing for T+L
* Has traveled to nearly 30 countries on 6 continents
* Award-winning fiction and nonfiction writer
