Mimi Lombardo

Fashion designers sent a message in fall 2014, and fashion editors heard it loud and clear: hunker down, nest, and keep warm by a fire until the chill wears off. But not to worry, the log cabin has all the amenities—hot tub, cathedral ceilings, and of course, the moose head above the fireplace. As you travel this winter, plan to wear Nordic intarsia sweaters, and keep toasty with wooly Pendleton blankets—unless you prefer the pre-fall American Indian blanket from Chanel. It’s a throwback to traditional North American ideals of home and hearth and a reaction to the frosty winter Americans experienced last year. Designers like Polo Ralph Lauren, Prada, and Gucci, to name a few, enveloped runway models in bearlike overcoats and American Indian blankets worn as skirts. For T+L’s October 2014 issue, we put together our favorite frontier-gear pieces. The brands included in this array have a history like Canadian leather maker Roots. Each produces well-crafted investment pieces—just right for an arctic blast and walks on the frozen tundra or on blustery city streets.