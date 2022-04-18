Michelle Gross

An analytical thinker, tenacious news reporter, and social media savant, Michelle Gross is well-versed in digital and print journalism and has an extensive background in conducting research, copyediting, and in-depth reporting. With more than a decade of experience reporting exclusively on the intersection of travel, food, and lifestyle trends, Michelle has lived, worked, and reported from cities around the world. After earning her master's degree in international reporting from the Craig Newmark School of Journalism (formerly CUNY), Michelle's work has taken her from the bush camps of Zambia to the frozen tundras of Antarctica on multiple expedition trips and back.