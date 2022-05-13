Michele Herrmann

Michele Herrmann is a travel and lifestyle writer and editor who is based in New York. She contributes destination features and articles on travel trends and culinary finds to Orbitz, Fodor's, Frommers, Budget Travel, Zagat Stories, Forbes, Smithsonian Magazine, and more. Additionally, Michelle provides editorial and marketing content to national and international media outlets and B2B and B2C companies. She previously led Twitter chats for Fareportal's OneTravel and CheapOAir, wrote blog posts for HomeExchange.com, managed article submissions for Pink Pangea, and contributed articles to amNewYork, Yahoo Travel, Time Out New York, TravelPulse, Travelzoo, RoamRight, and ShermansTravel.



* 20+ years of experience as a lifestyle and culture writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English (concentration in writing) from Sacred Heart University, with a minor in media studies