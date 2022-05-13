Michele Herrmann

Michele Herrmann is a travel and lifestyle writer and editor who is based in New York. She contributes destination features and articles on travel trends and culinary finds to Orbitz, Fodor's, Frommers, Budget Travel, Zagat Stories, Forbes, Smithsonian Magazine, and more. Additionally, Michelle provides editorial and marketing content to national and international media outlets and B2B and B2C companies. She previously led Twitter chats for Fareportal's OneTravel and CheapOAir, wrote blog posts for HomeExchange.com, managed article submissions for Pink Pangea, and contributed articles to amNewYork, Yahoo Travel, Time Out New York, TravelPulse, Travelzoo, RoamRight, and ShermansTravel.

* 20+ years of experience as a lifestyle and culture writer and editor
* Received a bachelor's degree in English (concentration in writing) from Sacred Heart University, with a minor in media studies
Anthony Bourdain’s Assistant Shares What It Was Like Working on His Final Book Without Him
Article
Laurie Woolever coauthored the book, "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide" in memory of the late globetrotting chef and storyteller.
Advertisement
How the Society of Woman Geographers Changed Perceptions on Travel and Culture
Article
We sat down with Jayne Zanglein, the author of a new book about the Society of Woman Geographers, founded by female explorers after a male-dominated club rejected them.
I Traveled to Portugal During the Coronavirus Pandemic — Here’s What It Was Really Like
Article
From QR codes to new cleaning procedures and test requirements, here’s what I encountered while visiting Portugal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorblind Tourists in Tennessee Can Take in the Fall Foliage With These Viewfinders
Article
Devices alleviating red-green color deficiencies can be found at 12 outdoor locations in Tennessee.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com