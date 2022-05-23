Michaela Trimble

'Beach Caves' Just Opened on This Island in Spain — With Waterfront Rooms and Next-level Design
Article
Six Senses Ibiza just opened a hotel-within-a-hotel concept — take a peek inside.
Advertisement
The renowned light artist arrives in José Ignacio.
Torres del Paine is worth the trek to Chilean Patagonia.
You may have heard of Patagonia’s W Trek in Torres del Paine and odds are you’ve even completed the Inca Trail to Peru’s Machu Picchu, but South America is home to far more undiscovered treks than these famous routes. From Colombia to Argentina, the continent is teeming with myriad journeys well-worth the passport stamp and worn legs. Whether you have one day or fourteen, here, your guide to South America’s greatest under-the-radar hikes.
2017 year marks a significant milestone for one of North America’s most prominent highway systems: The Alaska Highway, a historic corridor beginning at Mile 0 in British Columbia and snaking through the Yukon Territory to Delta Junction in Alaska, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Completed on Oct. 25, 1942 — with the official ribbon cutting commencing on November 20 that year — the Alaska Highway is also known as the Alaska-Canadian or Alcan Highway. Related:Denali National Park Celebrates 100 Years The highway stretches 1,400 miles, encompassing diverse communities, outdoor adventure, untouched nature, and indigenous wildlife. The highway is also the ultimate northern road trip. Here, the top 15 must-see stops, from Dawson Creek to Delta Junction.