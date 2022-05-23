Michaela Trimble

Michaela Trimble is a freelance writer, photographer, and social media expert who travels the world in search of transformational stories. Specializing in covering luxury adventure, sustainability, culture, food, and drink, she contributes to various publications including National Geographic, T: The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Travel + Leisure, GQ, Men's Journal, Robb Report, and Hemispheres, among others. In addition to editorial writing, social media, and photography work, Michaela consults on content marketing and digital and social strategy projects for clients like Auberge Hotels and Resorts, LATAM Airlines, Adventure Travel Trade Association, and more.

* 5+ years of experience as a freelance travel journalist
* Former Afar ambassador
* Received a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Florida
* Received a master's degree in global marketing communications and advertising from Emerson College
'Beach Caves' Just Opened on This Island in Spain — With Waterfront Rooms and Next-level Design
Six Senses Ibiza just opened a hotel-within-a-hotel concept — take a peek inside.
James Turrell's Newest Skyspace Is on the Grounds of a Chic Uruguay Hotel
The renowned light artist arrives in José Ignacio.
See Glaciers, Gauchos, and Prehistoric Paintings in Chile's Most Beautiful National Park
Torres del Paine is worth the trek to Chilean Patagonia.
This Remote Portuguese Island Is Home to Volcanoes, Whales, and Thermal Baths
12 of South America's Most Epic Hikes You've Never Heard of
You may have heard of Patagonia’s W Trek in Torres del Paine and odds are you’ve even completed the Inca Trail to Peru’s Machu Picchu, but South America is home to far more undiscovered treks than these famous routes. From Colombia to Argentina, the continent is teeming with myriad journeys well-worth the passport stamp and worn legs. Whether you have one day or fourteen, here, your guide to South America’s greatest under-the-radar hikes.
15 Stops for the Ultimate Northern Road Trip on the Alaska Highway
2017 year marks a significant milestone for one of North America’s most prominent highway systems: The Alaska Highway, a historic corridor beginning at Mile 0 in British Columbia and snaking through the Yukon Territory to Delta Junction in Alaska, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Completed on Oct. 25, 1942 — with the official ribbon cutting commencing on November 20 that year — the Alaska Highway is also known as the Alaska-Canadian or Alcan Highway. Related:Denali National Park Celebrates 100 Years The highway stretches 1,400 miles, encompassing diverse communities, outdoor adventure, untouched nature, and indigenous wildlife. The highway is also the ultimate northern road trip. Here, the top 15 must-see stops, from Dawson Creek to Delta Junction.
