Michaela Trimble

Michaela Trimble is a freelance writer, photographer, and social media expert who travels the world in search of transformational stories. Specializing in covering luxury adventure, sustainability, culture, food, and drink, she contributes to various publications including National Geographic, T: The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Travel + Leisure, GQ, Men's Journal, Robb Report, and Hemispheres, among others. In addition to editorial writing, social media, and photography work, Michaela consults on content marketing and digital and social strategy projects for clients like Auberge Hotels and Resorts, LATAM Airlines, Adventure Travel Trade Association, and more.



* 5+ years of experience as a freelance travel journalist

* Former Afar ambassador

* Received a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Florida

* Received a master's degree in global marketing communications and advertising from Emerson College