Michael Z. Wise

Michael Z. Wise is a writer focusing on architecture, culture, and foreign affairs. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Foreign Policy, The New Republic, Travel + Leisure, ArtNews, and many other publications. Michael is also the co-founder of New Vessel Press, an independent publishing house that translates literature and narrative nonfiction into English.



* 25+ years of experience as a freelance journalist

* Worked as a foreign correspondent in Vienna, Prague, and London, reporting for Reuters and The Washington Post

* Author of "Capital Dilemma: Germany's Search for a New Architecture of Democracy" (Princeton Architectural Press)

* Received a bachelor's degree in international relations from Georgetown University