Michael Snyder

Michael Snyder is a Mexico City-based freelance journalist focusing on architecture, design, and food and their intersections with history, politics, economics, and culture. He is a regular contributor to T Magazine and has written for a range of publications, including The New York Times, LA Times, The Believer, The Nation, Scientific American, The Caravan, Lucky Peach, Travel + Leisure, Saveur, Food & Wine, Punch, Eater, and Roads & Kingdoms, among others. Prior to moving to Mexico, Michael lived in Mumbai for five years, where he contributed both to foreign publications and regional magazines including Architectural Digest, Indian Quarterly, GQ India, The Caravan, Open, and The Times of India.



* Former contributing editor at Architectural Digest and Indian Quarterly

* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature and comparative religion from Columbia University