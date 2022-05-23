Michael Snyder

Michael Snyder is a Mexico City-based freelance journalist focusing on architecture, design, and food and their intersections with history, politics, economics, and culture. He is a regular contributor to T Magazine and has written for a range of publications, including The New York Times, LA Times, The Believer, The Nation, Scientific American, The Caravan, Lucky Peach, Travel + Leisure, Saveur, Food & Wine, Punch, Eater, and Roads & Kingdoms, among others. Prior to moving to Mexico, Michael lived in Mumbai for five years, where he contributed both to foreign publications and regional magazines including Architectural Digest, Indian Quarterly, GQ India, The Caravan, Open, and The Times of India.

* Former contributing editor at Architectural Digest and Indian Quarterly
* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature and comparative religion from Columbia University
This Easy Weekend Road Trip From Mexico City Has the Perfect Mix of Culture, Food, and Countryside Views
Article
A culinary and cultural bounty awaits during a drive through Mexico’s diminutive central state.
Why These 8 Mexico City Neighborhoods Are Worth Planning Your Next Trip Around
Article
There are few places as dynamic, diverse, or downright enormous as the Mexican capital. In a city layered with history, in which change is an essential part of residents' DNA, where to begin planning a trip? Michael Snyder gives his breakdown of the key colonias to visit, whether your focus is shopping, food, art, or design.
An Epic Culinary Road Trip Through Veracruz
Article
Along Mexico's central Gulf Coast lies a region steeped in history, fed by the sea and forest, and modernized by a new generation of chefs.
At One of Mexico's Best New Resorts, Sustainable Dining Highlights the Bounty of the Riviera Nayarit
Article
How the chefs at One&Only Mandarina are working in harmony with the environment.
Young Creatives Are Breathing New Life Into Brazil's Planned Capital
Article
Brasília used to be seen as an example of what went wrong with Modernist urbanism. But 60 years after its founding, visitors will find a city that is very much of — and for — the people.
In Colombia's Eje Cafetero, Coffee Is Just the Beginning
Article
Coffee growers, hoteliers, and chefs are transforming this region into one of the country's most compelling destinations for eating and drinking.
Could Ahmedabad be the Design Capital of India?
Article
The city offers a wealth of visual treasures: you just have to know where to look.
