Michael Hainey

Michael Hainey is the deputy editor of Air Mail, the author of the New York Times best-seller "After Visiting Friends," and the co-host of the podcast Morning Meeting. He was previously the executive director of editorial at Esquire and the editor-at-large at Town & Country. Prior to that, he was the deputy editor at GQ for more than 16 years before becoming the magazine's editor-at-large.



* 20+ years of experience as an editor at top-tier lifestyle magazines

* Author of the New York Times best-selling memoir "After Visiting Friends"

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Notre Dame