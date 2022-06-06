Michael Gross

Michael Gross is the author of the New York Times bestsellers "House of Outrageous Fortune," "740 Park," and "Model," as well as "Rogues' Gallery," "Unreal Estate," "My Generation" and "Focus: The Sexy, Secret, Sometimes Sordid World of Fashion Photographers." His byline has appeared in The New York Times, New York Magazine, Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ, and many other print publications, as well as The Daily Beast, Gawker, Curbed, and The Huffington Post. He is now the editor-at-large of Palmer: the Palm Beach Reader. Earlier in his career, Michael was a columnist for The New York Times, GQ, Tatler, Town & Country, and The Daily News. He was also a contributing editor of New York (where he wrote 26 cover stories, including the magazine's all-time best-selling reported cover story on John F. Kennedy, Jr.), Travel + Leisure, Departures, and Tall. His book "Model" sold more than half-a-million copies around the world and remains in print and in demand more than a dozen years after its first publication. It was also published in France, the U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Russia, and China. In 2011, it was re-published in an updated edition. Born in Manhattan, Gross grew up in Rockville Centre on Long Island.



* His book "Model" was a New York Times bestseller and a selection of the Quality Paperback Book Club

* Former editor-in-chief of Avenue magazine, contributing editor of Travel + Leisure, and contributing editor of Departures

* Received a bachelor's degree in history from Vassar College