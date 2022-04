Mia Taylor

Mia Taylor is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a staff member or contributor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The San Diego Union-Tribune, The Boston Globe, TheStreet, TravelPulse, Bankrate, MSN, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Health, and Parents.



She has more than a decade of travel writing experience and is the recipient of nine travel writing awards from the North American Travel Journalists Association for her coverage of topics such as sustainable travel, climate change, wildlife conservation, and the inhumane treatment of elephants in the travel industry. As a single mom, Mia also writes about traveling the world with her son and how to travel on a budget.



* Won nine travel writing awards from the North American Travel Journalists Association

* Part of a team of KPBS reporters that received the national Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2011

* Former senior staff writer for TravelPulse

* Former luxury travel and luxury lifestyle writer for TheStreet

* Received a master's degree in journalism and media studies

* Member of the American Society of Authors and Journalists