Metanoya Z. Webb

Metanoya Z. Webb has more than 15 years of experience developing, executing, and directing editorial and branded content for Essence, Coach, CoverGirl, Seventeen, Hearst Digital, Target, Nestlé, Lincoln, Zales, Mode Media, and Viacom. Metanoya began her career at Time Inc. as an entertainment writer for Essence magazine and was rapidly promoted to senior reporter at InStyle magazine and the red carpet reporter for Instyle.com. She later led digital content direction and strategy at Moguldom Media Group, worked on the editorial teams at Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines, and was recruited by Hearst to direct the first Beauty Smarties program supported by CoverGirl. She is currently the director of editorial at Daily Harvest and a freelance writer with bylines in Travel + Leisure, Domino, and more.



* Won the Global Influence Award at the 3rd annual I am Cultured Fundraising Gala (2021)

* Lifestyle and entertainment moderator and panelist at the Essence Festival of Culture (2019)

* Lifestyle and tech moderator and panelist at Essence + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit (2019)

* Travel writing, study abroad, and solo travel panelist at Audacity Fest (2019)

* Digital media and branding panelist at the New York Travel Festival (2017)

* "Virtual Insanity: The Art of Branding" panelist at Howard University Alumni Association Speaker Series (2017)

* Publishing and travel writing panelist at Women of Color Travel (2016)

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and fashion from Howard University