Meredith Lepore

Meredith Lepore is an editor and writer based in New York. Her work has appeared in Refinery29, Well & Good, Self, Architectural Digest, Women's Health, The Observer, and Marie Claire. She earned her master's degree in Journalism from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Though she is the world's worst flier, she loves to travel.
Christie Brinkley's Carefree Mindset — and Go-to Skincare Product — Is Coming With Us on Our Next Trip
Article
"I love going with the flow and seeing what happens," Brinkley told T+L.
This NYC Restaurant Has a Secret New Bar That Will Transport You to Venice
Article
Saint Theo's in Manhattan's West Village just opened over the summer — and it's now home to a new cocktail bar complete with quintessential Venetian flare.
This App Will Help You Actually Relax on Vacation
Video
Use your phone to then...not look at your phone.
Halloween Never Ends at This Hotel — See Inside Its Over-the-top Fantasy-themed Cottages
Video
And yes, guests can wear a costume all year round.
Work Out Like a Professional Ballerina Thanks to This American Ballet Theatre Class at Equinox
Video
The class will be offered in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.
This Luxury Shopping Mecca in Florida Is About to Become Even More of a Dream With a $550M Renovation
Video
The renovation will nearly double the Shops' current space.
Designer Rebecca Minkoff on Her In-flight Routine and the Country She Has a 'Love Affair' With
Article
T+L caught up with the designer at her September presentation New York Fashion week.
An Immersive 'Alice in Wonderland' Bar Is Coming to New York City
Video
Don't be late!
This 85-year-old Shark Diver Who Worked on 'Jaws' Shares Awe-inspiring Stories and Diving Tips
Article
She's also the subject of a new National Geographic documentary that premiered this summer.
Cruise Around NYC in a 1957 Studebaker Commander on This 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'  Tour
Video
The tour will include the comedy club in the East Village where Midge's career journey begins.
This 'Gossip Girl'-themed Hotel Package Is Available for the Month of July — Just in Time for the Show's Reboot
Video
Xoxo...
This Celeb-Loved Workout Is Hosting Outdoor Classes in Epic Locations Like NYC's Top of Rock
Video
Taryn Toomey's The Class is returning to in-person workouts with a summer series taking place in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.
This Idyllic Hotel Is Bringing the Best of Fitness, Shopping, and Cocktails to the Hamptons This Summer
Video
The Reform Club may be your one-stop-shop while in the Hamptons this summer.
Even the Host of Netflix's 'World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals' Learned a Lot About Traveling While Filming
Video
"I really got out of my comfort travel zone. My mind is now more open," Megan Batoon told T+L.
SoulCycle Expanding Outdoor Program With 20 New Locations
Video
Locations for riders to clip in will include Denver, Austin, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Chicago, London, and more.
This Buzzy New Private Airline Includes White-glove Service, Socially Distanced Seating, and More
Video
And it was launched by a co-founder of Uber.
Butlers, Outdoor Spaces, and More — Hotels Have Taken Their Long-Term Stay Packages to the Next Level
Article
Perfect for quarantining if the need arises.
Amanda Kloots on Her New Venture As a Talk Show Host, Mom Life, and Remembering Her Late Husband Nick Cordero
Article
"Travel. Don't put it off until next summer because you might not be able to," she told T+L.
Mayim Bialik — a Self-proclaimed 'Expert Flier' — Shares Her Travel Stories and Tips
Article
The actress tells T+L all about her travel routine, plane uniform, and the creative way that she keeps her snacks fresh in the air.
COVID-19 Has Made Private Jets More Accessible — and These Hotels Are Using Them to Ease Travel Worries in Style
Article
With privacy becoming a major priority for travelers these days, hotels have teamed up with private jet companies to help visitors travel with peace of mind.
The Workcation Trend Is Here: Log on Remotely From Beach Resorts, Golf Courses, Campgrounds, and More
Video
"Out of Office" now has a whole new meaning.
This Adorable Hamptons Hotel Opened During the Pandemic and Was Made for Social Distancing
Video
Introducing The Roundtree, Amagansett.
Cameron Diaz's Wine Brand Is Not Only Organic, but France and Spain-approved
Article
The actress and her collaborator Katherine Power told T+L all about the process of making their wine, Avaline.
These Hotels Are Transforming Rooms Into the Most Comfortable Remote Offices Ever — Here's Where to Book One
Article
Now, this is the WFH setup we need.
The Fashionista Who Helped Meghan Markle Dress Like Modern Royalty Just Opened Her Own Store
Article
