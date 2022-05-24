Meredith Bethune

Meredith Bethune is a writer who covers travel, food, art, the outdoors, fitness, and health. As a journalist, her work has appeared in over 40 publications, and she has reported stories from more than 25 countries around the world. Meredith's first article for Travel + Leisure was published in 2014. Since then, she's covered the nightlife in Singapore and the dining scene in Vilnius, Lithuania. She has also covered Belgium, where she lived for two years. That's just one of many places Meredith has lived—she has also worked in New York City as a cheesemonger and started writing professionally while living in Austin and writing about its (then) up-and-coming dining scene. As associate editor of Eater DC, she reported local dining news while living in the Washington, D.C. area. As you can see, she has done many odd jobs over the years, but writing about food and travel is the only thing that has ever stuck. On most weekends, as weather permits, you can find her seeking out adventures close to her home in upstate New York including hiking trails in the nearby Adirondacks, Catskills, Berkshires, and Green Mountains.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer

* 6+ years of experience working as an editor