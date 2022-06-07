Melanie van Zyl

Ntsiki Biyela, South Africa's first Black female winemaker, opens up about building her company, Aslina Wines, and breaking industry stereotypes.
Maun has blossomed as travelers needed a mandatory PCR test before returning from the Okavango Delta, but this Botswana town's innovations and upgrades are set to outlast the pandemic.
In Namibia, new luxury lodges allow visitors to take in the country’s endless wide-open spaces in style.
Architecture of the Bubaque Island, the Bissagos Archipelago (Bijagos), Guinea Bissau. UNESCO Biosphere Reserve
With 18,950 miles of coastline, Africa is home to plenty of amazing beaches. Here are 10 of the best stretches for snorkeling, sunbathing, and surfing, and more.