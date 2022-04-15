Melanie Lieberman

Melanie Lieberman is currently the senior travel editor at The Points Guy, where she oversees travel and lifestyle features, including hotel, cruise, and destination coverage. Prior to TPG, Melanie was an editor at Travel + Leisure, and her work has appeared in Bloomberg Pursuits, Yahoo Travel, Jetsetter, Boston Common Magazine, Luxe City Guides, Thrillist, and Saveur, among others. She has been recognized for her journalism, poetry, prose, and playwriting in various competitions and festivals, and has been featured as a travel expert by notable outlets across radio, podcasts, in print, and on television, including Good Morning America, MSNBC, Fox Business, and The Weather Channel. You can usually find her climbing to the top of the tallest mountain (or building).
25 Enchanting Facts About Neuschwanstein Castle
Gallery
Few places on Earth look more like storybook illustrations that Neuschwanstein Castle. With its towers, turrets, frescoes, and throne hall, Neuschwanstein (or Schloss Neuschwanstein, as it is called in German) looks like it was plucked straight from your favorite fairy tale. But the story behind this over-the-top palace nestled in the Bavarian Alps is less idyllic. King Ludwig II of Bavaria commissioned the cliffside castle in 1868, just two years after Austria and Bavaria were conquered by Prussia during the Austro-Prussian War (sometimes called the Seven Weeks' War), effectively stripping Ludwig II of his powers. He quickly retreated into a private fantasy world, surrounding himself with opulent castles where he could live out his dreams of being a true, sovereign king. Ludwig II never saw the final Neuschwanstein, according to the Bavarian Castle Administration. He died in 1886, and the final towers weren't completed until 1892. But within weeks of his sudden and mysterious death, the magnificent castle was opened to the public, where it quickly became one of the region's most visited attractions. Today, more than 1.5 million visitors come to see Germany's fairy tale castles, making it one of the most visited castles in the world. Here's everything you need to know about this charming attraction before you make the trip.
