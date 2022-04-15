Melanie Lieberman

Melanie Lieberman is currently the senior travel editor at The Points Guy, where she oversees travel and lifestyle features, including hotel, cruise, and destination coverage. Prior to TPG, Melanie was an editor at Travel + Leisure, and her work has appeared in Bloomberg Pursuits, Yahoo Travel, Jetsetter, Boston Common Magazine, Luxe City Guides, Thrillist, and Saveur, among others. She has been recognized for her journalism, poetry, prose, and playwriting in various competitions and festivals, and has been featured as a travel expert by notable outlets across radio, podcasts, in print, and on television, including Good Morning America, MSNBC, Fox Business, and The Weather Channel. You can usually find her climbing to the top of the tallest mountain (or building).