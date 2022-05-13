Megan Murphy

Megan Murphy is a writer, editor, copywriter, blogger, on-air host, and event judge. Passionate about all things culinary, she co-hosts a weekly podcast on iTunes called Eat This, Not That! and reviews restaurants for "Clean Plates N.Y.C." and others. Her work regularly appears in publications such as Afar, Departures, Eater, Fodor's, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Michelin Guide, PopSugar, Robb Report, The Daily Meal, Thrillist, and Uproxx.

* 10+ years of experience as a food writer and restaurant reviewer
* President and founder of This Girl Can Eat, Inc.
* Co-host of the podcast Eat This, Not That!
* Marketing copywriter for Brides, Bon Appétit, Cooking Light, Epicurious, MyRecipes, and other brands
* Co-founder of Lokē Rosé, a Provence-produced, Hawaii-inspired wine brand
* Received a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Rhode Island
Former 'Bourdain Market' Team to Open an International Food Hall in New York Next Year
Video
The Singapore-inspired hawker center is set to debut in early 2022.
Advertisement
The 55 Best Instagram Captions to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Video
You won't need the luck of the Irish to get Instagram likes this St. Patrick's Day when you use these captions.
The Best Weekend Getaways for Couples
Gallery
Want to spice things up in your relationship? Then it's time to get out of town. Here are the best weekend getaways for couples.
Los Cabos Just Got Its First Speakeasy — Here’s How to Get In
Article
A luxury resort in Los Cabos is bringing cocktail culture from the 1920s into the 2020s.
This Famous Italian Chef's New Inn Is the Ultimate Foodie Paradise
Article
Chef Massimo Bottura's Osteria Francescana is one of the most sought-after reservations in the world, but his new countryside bed and breakfast feels just like a home away from home.
The Best Things to Do in Bermuda
Article
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com