Megan Murphy

Megan Murphy is a writer, editor, copywriter, blogger, on-air host, and event judge. Passionate about all things culinary, she co-hosts a weekly podcast on iTunes called Eat This, Not That! and reviews restaurants for "Clean Plates N.Y.C." and others. Her work regularly appears in publications such as Afar, Departures, Eater, Fodor's, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Michelin Guide, PopSugar, Robb Report, The Daily Meal, Thrillist, and Uproxx.



* 10+ years of experience as a food writer and restaurant reviewer

* President and founder of This Girl Can Eat, Inc.

* Co-host of the podcast Eat This, Not That!

* Marketing copywriter for Brides, Bon Appétit, Cooking Light, Epicurious, MyRecipes, and other brands

* Co-founder of Lokē Rosé, a Provence-produced, Hawaii-inspired wine brand

* Received a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Rhode Island